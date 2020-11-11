General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Election 2020: I swear to God, I would’ve beaten Akufo-Addo hands down – Disqualified Presidential Candidate

Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng

Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng says he was ready to cause the biggest upset in the history of presidential elections in Ghana, had it not been for his disqualification from contesting in the 2020 polls by the Electoral Commission.



Nana Agyenim Boateng was one of five aspirants who were disqualified by the Electoral Commission from contesting in the December polls on October 19, 2020.



On November 9, Mr. Agyenim Boateng and his team were thrown out of court after he challenged his disqualification. He also demanded the court to place an interlocutory injunction on the upcoming December polls.



But the court held that the entire country would be at risk should his request be granted.



Reacting to the courts ruling in an interview with Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Gyataba, as he is popularly known, said he was set to beat all candidates in the December polls including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He alleged that his disqualification was a scheme by the president to eliminate him from the competition that was carried out by the EC.



“It was an orchestration, the Electoral Commission is working for the NPP. Come what may they are fully aware that Akufo-Addo was going to lose, and they see me as a threat. Nana Addo himself knows that I am a threat to him. He knows that if I contest him, he will lose. I swear to God, I would’ve beaten Nana-Addo in this year’s election one time.” he boldly declared.

