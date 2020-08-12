Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: I'm confident of NDC's victory - Onasis Kobby

play videoFile Photo

A member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobby Onasis is confident his party will emerge victorious after the December 7 elections.



"I've never been this confident; NDC will be victorious come December 7, 2020..." he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



However, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne disagrees.



Watch their submission in the video below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.