Election 2020: I’ll accept defeat and congratulate Mahama if I lose – Akufo-Addo assures

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Pledging his support towards a peaceful election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has faith in an electoral process that is genuinely free and fair, and they ready to accept the outcome of the results.



“We believe in an electoral process in which the losers will feel that they have been in a fair fight, and will willingly congratulate the winners and go back to regroup to seek more persuasive ways to convince the electorates”, he assured at the signing of a Presidential Peace Pact ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls



According to the NPP flagbearer, “It is in the interest of the political parties that there’s not only the absence of violence but the absence of tension and that there is a truly peaceful atmosphere throughout the country”.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, called on the security agencies to “be up and doing in their work and making sure that the atmosphere in our country is one conducive to the conduct of a fair and transparent process.”



The event which took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra was moderated by the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation and Member of the Civic Forum Initiative, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, Executive Director of Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Emmanuel Akwetey among others were present at the ceremony.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also graced the occasion.

