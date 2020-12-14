General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: I am not surprised with NDC’s conduct, same happened in 2004 – Puis Hazide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

The Deputy Information Minister, Puis Enam Hazide, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is noted for contesting major election results even when it is evident that they have lost.



According to him, the opposition party’s claim that the 2020 election result was rigged does not come as a surprise to him as a similar scenario took place in 2004 when the New Patriotic Party’s, John Agyekum Kuffour, emerged winner of the presidential elections.



Speaking on Citi TV’s ‘The Big Issue’ he maintained that he expected the NDC to reject the electoral results having tasted defeated for a second time.



“I am not surprised by their conduct. When President Kufour won the elections in 2004, we heard the same narrative. In fact, they started some court proceedings, just that they did not continue. We believe that we had a strong case in 2012 so we did not abandon it,” he said.



The Electoral Commission (EC) on December 9, 2020, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect with a total of 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302% as against John Dramani Mahama’s 6, 213,182 votes representing 47.359%.



Notwithstanding, the NDC led by their flagbearer has termed the electoral results as “fraudulent” adding that they will contest the results in court.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.