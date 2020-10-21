General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Election 2020: I am grateful to the EC Chairperson – Presidential candidate

The only independent presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections, Asiedu Walker has expressed gratitude to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah for the good work done so far.



Mr Walker who was disqualified from contesting the 2016 elections under the administration of the then EC boss, Charlotte Osei, has finally been cleared to partake in the 2020 presidential race.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV, he expressed relief and satisfaction with the news of being cleared to potential serve his nation should he emerge victorious in the elections which is just 48 days away.



“Because I am on the ballot this time, you might say I am a little biased. Winning is always good, I am grateful for her, I am grateful for her administration. I believe that she(Jean Mensah) has brought the tensions down in this country. You know the NDC and the NPP are always at longer heads, ready to cause mayhem. By her calmness and her coolness and the way she executed this nomination and the ballot, it is a testament of her character and certainly, I thank her for that," said Walker Asiedu.



When questioned by the host, Portia Kornu on whether Madam Jean Mensa did a better job than her predecessor, Charlotte Osei, he answered by saying, “Obviously yes, if I am on the ballot. I didn’t feel any tension, we followed the rules and we certainly made it.”







