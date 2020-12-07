Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: High voter turn-out at Ankobra in Ellembele

File Photo: Presiding officers at a polling station

Western Regional Correspondent:



Presiding Officers at various polling stations in the Ellembelle constituency, have lauded the high voter turnout in the on-going Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



According to them, voters started casting their ballots as early as 7am.



They told Ghanaweb correspondent that the enthusiastic voters were eager to vote as they have been trooping to the centers in their numbers.



At the Sanwoma(Ankobra) Roman Catholic Primary, school, the Presiding Officer, Sampson Ndefo said turnout was encouraging as 467 out of 624 voters had cast their ballots.



The Presiding Officer at the Methodist Church at Sanwoma, Mr. Derrick Arthur told Ghanaweb that 300 out of 652 had cast their ballots as of 2pm.



The number of voters who had exercised their franchise at the Ankobra Catholic primary school was 465 out of 624.



The Presiding Officer at the center, Mr. Sampson Ndefo disclosed that voting started as early as 7am with strict adherence to the safety protocols such as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and social distancing.



Mr. Ndefo said 2 verification machines were at their disposal making the exercise very smooth.



He told Ghanaweb that no problem or technical hitch had been encountered so far.



He also described the voter turnout as high as the number in the queue anxious to exercise their franchise, was very much encouraging.



Mr. Arthur also observed that the atmosphere had been calm and peaceful without disturbances.



He was sure that voting will end successfully.

