Election 2020: Here is why Jean Mensa is trending on social media

Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa is trending on all social media platforms after declaring the winner of Ghana’s 2020 elections.
The EC chairperson at about 6:00 GMT with the veto vested in her declared the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.
Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.
Following the declaration of the results, Jean Mensa has been trending for all the reasons.
Whiles others are congratulating her bravery to announce the winner amidst all the controversies, others are also hailing her for making the female gender proud.
One tweet read, “The Kente fabric the EC chairwoman Jean Mensa wore today is called Nyakonton [God's eye or Rainbow. It signifies beauty and uniqueness. The EC chairwoman exploring her beauty with brain in a unique way.”
Read some of the tweeps below:
The Kente fabric the EC chairwoman Jean Mensah wore today is called Nyakonton [God's eye or Rainbow ]— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) December 9, 2020
It signifies beauty and uniqueness.
The EC chairwoman exploring her beauty with brain in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/6LqUXuW3hw
One word for our EC boss Jean Mensah ?????? pic.twitter.com/bgdiGkGve1— Saada ???????? ???? (@daddys_girlT) December 9, 2020
Slay queens will shade you unprovoked.— ????Nenebi ???? (@his_neneness) December 9, 2020
NDC organized press conference to say NPP is rigging the election results in Techiman South (or e be North?)
Jean Mensah say even if they give all the votes in that constituency to the NDC them go still lose. #NPPHasWon pic.twitter.com/zxV866aoWZ
Low key I'm falling for Jean Mensah oooo anaa mebodam ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6S0s54dtmV— Wizdom?????????? (@rudolf_wizdom) December 9, 2020
Jean Mensah appreciation tweet.— follow for follow ???????? (@bright_aweh) December 9, 2020
Woman force waaa ????????#EC #NanaAddo #Mahama #NPP #NDC pic.twitter.com/tUSSSOPRrj
Naa Adukwei Jean Mensah— #Kusum Gbooo (@neequayeboye1) December 9, 2020
Good Job done ???????? .
Ga Dangme's are proud of you .
Ayekoo Ayekoo Ayekoo .#NanaAddo#NanaAddoAfa#GhanaElections2020 #GhanaElections pic.twitter.com/IWpmDYKiaA
This year's elections was amazingly conducted ????????????. Good job Jean Mensah. pic.twitter.com/JNNshwggsm— Mr. Digital ????? (@OneKelenke) December 9, 2020
Jean Mensah ddnt count the Mensgold customers dema votes— Ghana First???????? (@Ghanafirst020) December 9, 2020
????????????????????????
Jean Mensah is the returning officer for the presidential election. Constituency returning officers have announced all concluded parliamentary elections. https://t.co/b54UKlCNXA— PRIME MINISTER of GHANA®? (@ONEKEPLER) December 9, 2020
