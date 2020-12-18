Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Gyampo appeals for calm, neutrality among non-political actors

Lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Professor Yaw Gyampo is appealing for calm as supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrate in some parts of the country over the 2020 election results.



He also appealed to the leadership of the NDC to still make use of the courts even if they have no belief in the courts as it still remains the civil and legitimate process left under the current circumstance.



Prof Gyampo’s counsel comes after the NDC entrenched its position of rejecting the results of the December 7 polls.



According to the NDC, the polls was rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.



They want a forensic audit into the results and the Chairperson of the electoral management body to step aside.



The pockets of demonstrations organised by supporters of the party on Thursday, 17 December turned violent as Police resorted to the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd who also pelted stones at the law enforcement officers.



Contributing to the current happenings, Prof Gyampo in a statement noted that the NPP went to court when they were not happy with the 2012 election results.



“I respectfully encourage the NDC to do same. As Pink Sheets are being audited, I call for calm. Even if there will be demonstrations to register grievances, I ask that it be peaceful, devoid of burning of tyres and acts of hooliganism, including attacking the security agencies and other innocent people whose sympathy must be courted,” he stated.



Pro Gyampo further called on all well-respected people in society, including chiefs, the clergy, etc to strive towards political neutrality, so they can wield some moderating influences on combatants in times like this.



“For if we all take sides in the kind of infant democracy we are practicing, there will be no one to separate us when there is a fight,” he added.



Read Prof Gyampo’s full statement below:



Prof. Yaw Gyampo writes;



So now, we see there is no institution that has the “balls” to call the demonstrators to order. That’s why we argued that not all must do partisan politics in a conflict-prone transitional democracy like Ghana.



Chiefs, the so-called celebrities, and revered pastors who did and continue to do active partisan politics are you in the position to appeal for calm? Certainly No, because you have openly taken sides.



I have spoken to many top gurus in the NDC, appealing to them to restrain their people and rather go to court. But for many of them, telling them to go to court sounds insulting to them, because they feel the court may not give them justice.



On many pretty much simple and straightforward issues, that wouldn’t have hurt anyone much, some judges found ways of giving judgments that led to many questioning their independence. This is why some feel they may not get justice.



It will be hypocritical for anyone to pretend not to understand the paranoia of not getting justice at the courts, as expressed by some of the demonstrators. Nevertheless, we cannot encourage anyone to take the laws of the land into his or her own hands.



I, therefore, appeal to the demonstrators to be calm. I appeal to the NDC leadership to still make use of the courts. Even if they have no belief in the courts, it still remain the civil and legitimate process left to all of us under the current circumstance. The recent ruling by the Wenchi High court in favour of the NDC should give some hope.



The NPP went to court when they were not happy with the 2012 election results. I respectfully encourage the NDC to do same. As Pink Sheets are being audited, I call for calm. Even if there will be demonstrations to register grievances, I ask that it be peaceful, devoid of burning of tyres and acts of hooliganism, including attacking the Security Agencies and other innocent people whose sympathy must be courted.



Well respected people in society, including chiefs, the clergy, etc must strive towards political neutrality, so they can wield some moderating influences on combatants in times like this. For if we all take sides in the kind of infant democracy we are practicing, there will be no one to separate us when there is a fight.



Also, regardless of the current mode of appointing judges, our courts have a responsibility to ensure that the citizenry keeps faith in them, else the entire judiciary run the risk of being redundant.



