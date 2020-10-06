Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Govt plotting to turn Volta Region into a 'war zone' - Asiedu Nketia

play videoJohnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is making a wild allegation about government’s plot to turn the Volta region into a ‘war zone’ ahead of the December 7 polls.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Monday, October 5, 2020, said he has first-hand information about government’s plot to terrorize Voltarians.



He told host, Mac Jerry Osei-Agyemang that he has concrete evidence of “distribution of weapons by government to some vigilante groups.”



General Mosquito, as affectionately called in politics, also hinted of a government plot to clad some vigilante groups in military uniform as a disguise to ease their operations on election day.



“They [NPP] will clad some vigilante groups with military uniforms to terrify Voltarians on the elections day. I have the list of all guns with registered numbers given to groups,” he made a wild allegation.



According to him, the brouhaha about the secessionist group is a plot by the NPP.



“They should know we are aware, if we don’t speak against it, NPP will destroy this country like the way they killed Yaa-Naa, that is their game plan,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.