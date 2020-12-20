Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Election 2020: God placed me in third position for a purpose - Osofo Kyiriabosom

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Adrews

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Adrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom has said that he placed third in the 2020 general elections to prevent violence that could be caused by a close number of votes between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the number of votes he garnered brought a gap between the NPP and the NDC.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained that God revealed to him in a dream that the Electoral Commission (EC) would face numerous attacks from supporters of a defeated political party after the elections. He furthered that this violence that was to happen will only be minimal if he joined the contest.



“The solution to the dream was for me to join the contest. It was all about the NDC and the NPP. But the numbers I got from the election was great and that brought the gap. If not for that, it would have been very close to call and that would have been worse. They will accuse each other of rigging the election. So it is good. For whatever is happening, if none did not occur, they will say Kyiriabosom was a liar”, he said.



Osofo Kyiriabosom was positive that his purpose for setting up the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has been achieved. “I see that it is God who has become victorious because the purpose for which I joined the contest I have achieved that aim”, he stated.



Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress stormed the Electoral Commission’s head office demanding that the Commission declare John Mahama as the President-elect.



But what started as a peaceful protest turned violent when the supporters blocked the Accra-Kanda section of the road and set lorry tyres ablaze.

