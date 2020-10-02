Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Election 2020: Go to court if you feel cheated - Charles Owusu charges aspirants

Head of Operations of Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

It's left with less than 67 days for Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held and about 17 million electorates are expected to vote in the elections.



Although the political parties and their aspirants are yet to file their nominations with the Electoral Commission (EC), there are already predictions that the main contest is between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama who is contesting for re-election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



As the nation draws near to the election day, Head of Operations of Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu is already sending out a strong warning to the political parties.



He warned the parties and their supporters not to engage in electoral violence.



According to Charles Owusu, although the Electoral Commission (EC) is poised to conduct a free and fair elections, it is impossible for the elections to be 100 percent perfect.



Hence, should there occur some electoral flaws, it behoves the parties which feel cheated to use lawful means to address their concerns.



He advised the political parties and all Ghanaians to ensure peace in the upcoming December 7 elections



"If you feel cheated, use lawful means to address your issue . . . Let's accept that we will go and cast our ballots but so far as we're humans, we can't have it 100 percent perfect. Therefore, should something happen and you don't agree, resort to the law court and not engage in violent acts," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.

