Politics of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Give NPP, NDC a shock they can’t forget – Ivor Greentsreet

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, CPP flagbearer

The presidential candidate of the Convention People Party (CPP) Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has asked Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



He said if Ghanaians make a mistake and vote for either the NDC or the NPP again, they will continue to wallow in abject poverty.



Speaking during the launch of the CPP’s, manifesto for the elections this year, on Friday, October 30 Mr Greenstreeet said “If you the people of Ghana fail to give the needed electric shock treatment you will get the same old NDC and the NPP, the same old chop chop, the same old divisiveness, the same old policies and the same old disappointing results.



“Let us give them a proper electric shock, a shock they will never recover from and never forget a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself.” Regarding the policy proposals of the CPP, he said “We will consider the increase in tax on foreign exchange remittances sent out by foreign businesses. We will introduce a special tax on telecommunications infrastructure.



“We will remove the communications talk time tax and replace it with a VAT on handsets and we will add no further debt for paying old loans or to pay for recurrent expenditure.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.