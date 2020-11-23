Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Ghanaians will retain NPP in office – Ursula

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has expressed optimism that the electorate will keep the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in office in this year’s elections to enable the government continue implementing the good programmes to benefit of all Ghanaians.



She told Berla Mundi on the New Day programme on TV3 Monday, November 23 that Ghanaians appreciate the pro-poor policies and programmes that have been introduced by the present administration to assist Ghanaians.



These porgrammes, she said, include the Free Senior High School policy.



“With the interventions that the government has put in place, particularly, the Free Senior High School (SHS) has taken a huge burden off women."





“We want mothers and single mothers to ensure that their children have education. Now they can rest so long as they know their children are doing well in school. But there is still a lot more work to be done,” the Ablekuma West lawmaker said.



She added: “I think that the Ghanaian people will retain us into power.”



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and members of Parliament to steer affairs of the country for the next four years.



The Electoral Commission (EC) had indicated its preparedness for the elections.



Its Chair says it is 98 percent ready for the elections.



“The Electoral Commission is 98 percent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the elections in December,” Jean Mensa said on Friday in a meeting with the Council of State.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.