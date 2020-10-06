General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Election 2020: Ghanaians are clear in their minds of a fair process – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has indicated the Ghanaian electorate are clear in their minds of a fair and transparent electoral process.



His comments come after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suggested that it will not accept a flawed result in the upcoming general elections.



Addressing journalists after submitting his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission on Tuesday October 6, 2020 President Akufo-Addo said, “Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited. We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process. Some are investing in trying to discredit the process for their sectarian ends, but I am not one of them,” he said.



He commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for its fairness and transparency it has so far exhibited in the just ended voters registration and exhibition exercise.



As the race for the presidency begins to heat up with almost two months to the general election, leaders and flagbearers of political parties are mandated to file and present their nominations forms to the Electoral Commission.



The filing of nomination forms part of an electoral process that qualifies candidates seeking to contest in the general elections.



The Electoral Commission in September this year, set a five-day period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Independent candidates to file their nominations forms from October 5-9, 2020



The Commission declared an amount of GH¢100,000 set aside as filing fee for Presidential candidates and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates to be paid through a bankers draft.

