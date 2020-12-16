General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Election 2020: Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council calls for calm

Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on security agencies to remain professional and be measured in their responses to acts of indiscipline by demonstrators against the December Presidential election result.



“We are equally calling on all aggrieved parties to be responsible in the exercise of their constitutional rights to demonstrate peacefully without disturbing the peace of the country,” the Council said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, the Reverend Emmanuel T. Barrigah.



The GPCC said after the declaration of the presidential election result, it had observed the unfortunate development in the political environments that bordered on peace, security and the stability of the nation with grave concern.



It said in order not to escalate the tensed environment, the losing parties should “strongly consider the constitutional option of proceeding to the Supreme Court with all the evidence they have gathered to seek a review of the decision of the Electoral Commission.”



“While at this, we also wish to appeal to the leadership of the losing parties to call on their supporters nation-wide to be circumspect and responsible in their rights to free expression and demonstration without the destruction of lives and properties, for we have only one nation to live in.”



The Council also urged the victorious party to be measured in the celebrations and not to provoke their opponents to violent retaliatory responses.



Meanwhile, all member churches and peace-loving Ghanaians have been urged to continue to pray “until calmness is restored to all parts of the country”.

