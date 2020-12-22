General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Election 2020: Gabby Otchere-Darko shares cryptic tweet about protestors

Gabby Otchere-Darko, Private Legal Practitioner

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has shared a cryptic message about some protesters destroying public property.



A picture message shared on Tuesday, December 22 read, “Due to COVID-19, we are asking rioters to work at home and destroy their own stuff”.



The seemingly sarcastic message appears to be on the back of the many protests being embarked on by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in various parts of the country.



Some sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress, in the early hours of last Thursday, clashed with the police over the declaration of results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



They thronged the entrance of the Electoral Commission’s headquarters, littered the streets, pelted stones and burnt car tyres.



Security enforcement was called in with them using water canons and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd in a non-lethal riot control approach.



Some 30 protesters who were arrested during this demonstration were granted a GH¢10,000 bail each with one surety by an Accra High Court on Friday December 18. Their case has also been adjourned to January 25, 2021 by the Court.



Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has also accused Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa of presiding over what he describes as “a flawed election.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party was declared the winner of the December 7 elections by the returning officer of the presidential election, Mrs Jean Mensa on Wednesday December 9, 2020.



