Election 2020: GUM will win by 65% - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev Kwabena Andrews has filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has declared that his party will emerge victors of the 2020 Presidential elections by amassing 65% of votes.



In his assessment, GUM as a political party has aligned itself with the needs of the Ghanaian populace and is in the position to displace the ruling New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress come December 7.



“We are on the ground. The elites are being deceived by what they see in the cities. This is the same mistake Nkrumah’s opponents made. They did not know Nkrumah had the masses until he took them by surprise. NPP started in the 90s, our party is only new but we are going to take them by surprise,” he stated in an interview with the media after filing his nomination with the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, October 6, 2020,



With a campaign message of building an industralised Ghana with an all-inclusive government that works for the poor, the founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Center is fast growing his base among the Christian community and rural folks.



As flagbearer of GUM, Rev Andrews has partnered with Alhaji Abu Grant Lukman, a businessman as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Speaking to the media after joining his flagbearer to present their nomination at the EC headquarters, Alhaji Lukman said his ideology as an Nkrumaist made it natural for him to partner with his flagbearer who also shares in the ideas of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“I am an Nkrumaist so if I happen to come across a person who has the same idea that I cherish, I think it is normal for me to give him my support.”

