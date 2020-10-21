General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Election 2020: GUM pledges to win December polls by 65%

Reverend Christian Andrews of GUM

Presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement has posited that they will dominate at the upcoming December 7 Presidential elections and beat all presidential aspirants by a majority vote.



Talking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy morning show he mentioned: “I am sixty-five (65%) per cent sure we will win the election come December 7.”



Reverend Christian Andrews further mentioned that “We have now come to a time where Nana Addo has been tried and tested and Ghanaians believe it is time for me to take the reins of power. If I had contested in an election where Nana Addo had not been tested, I wouldn’t have won. Ex-president Mahama has also been tested and there is that. Now it is time to make changes and GUM is here to make that change possible".



The man of God who recently ventured into active politics stated that both President Akufo-Addo and Ex-President Mahama have both had 4 years to lead Ghana and it is enough.“Mahama has risen through the ranks from being an Assemblyman to a President and now, it is time to change the political landscape and GUM is ready to fill the gap”.



He went ahead and to mention that there are a lot of government officials supporting his party but are afraid to come out. Explaining why all such supporters have not surfaced, he disclosed that they fear to lose their positions. “But they are still giving me the required support”.



“We need to make Ghana better and we will do so by winning the election and make Ghana better for all. GUM is here to ensure that”.

