General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: GUM leader took advantage of Kwame Nkrumah – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Leader and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has insisted that Presidential aspirant and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews had no message going into the 2020 general elections.



He noted that GUM’s leader got the support he received in the election because he decided to remind the nation of the legacy and vision of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and nothing more.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by the Don Kwabena Prah, the politician said, “Christian Andrews had no message for electorates. He was able to come in third place during the Presidential elections because he was using messages of the late Kwame Nkrumah.



That is why we saw the Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah and the others supporting him. They all shifted from the PNC and CPP to support him because he brought back the messages of their former leader and inspiration”.



Kofi Akpaloo however admitted that the leader of GUM also had resources at his disposal which he (Kofi Akpaloo) did not have. “And that is why he did better than me”.



At the 2020 Presidential elections, Christian Kwabena Andrews polled 105,548 of the total votes cast to come in third with Kofi Akpaloo managing to come in seventh place with 7,683 of the total votes cast to place seventh.



