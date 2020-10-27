General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: GJA secures GH¢20 million insurance package for journalists

play videoGJA President, Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has secured a GH¢20 million insurance package from State Insurance Company (SIC) for 500 journalists who will cover the upcoming December polls.



According to the GJA, the historic initiative will serve as a cushion for unforeseen experiences journalists may encounter while covering the polls in the various constituencies.



Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, GJA President, Roland Affail Monney explained that the insurance package will cover amongst other things, deaths, and permanent injuries.



Mr. Monney said “SIC says it deems it a national responsibility to support the GJA in performing this national assignment. The company adds that performing this task involves high risks including bodily injury, damage or destruction of equipment like cameras…and in some cases death.”



He added that each accredited journalist on the scheme “has up to GH¢40,000 for death and permanent disability and GH¢3,300 per month for a period not less than 12 months.”



The valid period for the insurance package according to Mr. Monney spans from November 1, 2020, through to January 31, 2021.



Affail Monney also urged all journalists to take caution and adhere to safety measures before, during, and after the elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.