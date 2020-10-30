Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Election 2020: Flee from electoral violence – Jean Mensa urges youth

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has admonished the youth to not avail themselves to be used for violence in the upcoming polls.



She stressed that these vibrant youth should say no to violence irrespective of the situation and location they find themselves in on December 7.



The EC chair’s comments come after the recent chaotic events that occurred at Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency Sunday, October 25, 2020.



While addressing first-time voters in Accra Thursday, the EC chair said “I would like to use this opportunity to call on the youth not to allow yourselves to be used to foment trouble. Be it on the streets or social media. Just a few days ago we saw some acts of violence in Odododiodio and I believe there are people who are behind this violence… You must not allow yourself to be used. Let us say no to violence.”



Last Sunday, some New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress members in the Odododiodio constituency suffered various degrees of injuries after both parties peace walk turned violent.



The police has so far arrested two persons in connection to the violent clash.





