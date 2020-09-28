Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Election 2020: ‘Empty Socialist’ Mahama will suffer gargantuan defeat - APJ

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Action Patriot for Justice (APJ) a pressure group within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bashed the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, stating that he will suffer great humiliation in the 2020 Presidential election.



According to the group, former President Mahama “is going to suffer gargantuan loss of more than twice of what he lost in the 2016 general election.”



In a statement issued by the group leadership on Monday, September 28, 2020, noted that "pro-poor policies or social interventions are usually not the focus of a capitalist party in power yet the NPP government has made this possible, exposing the uselessness and the emptiness of the John Mahama led NDC who pride themselves as social Democrats but cannot point to a single pro-poor policy ever introduced for the past sixteen (16) years they’ve been in power."



Read the full statement below



For Immediate Release!!!



Their hebetudinous approach to governance and emetic policies they use to propose is an indicative of the fact that, the NDC is a bunch of deviants who have lost touch with their core mandate, principles, ideologies and purpose as Social democrats who must make the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian, their prime focus.



When the New Patriotic Party(NPP) rolled out the health insurance policy in 2004 to scrape the infamous Cash and Carry system imposed on the very poor whom the NDC wants us to believe they stand for, as social Democrats, rather opposed this pro-poor policy and further boycotted its discussion.



In Parliament, claiming it was a hoax designed to blindfold and Hoodwinked Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the 2004 elections.



Ironically, the so called social Democrats took over power in 2009 but could not sustain the very purpose of which the National health insurance policy was introduced but rather left it almost a collapsed policy, wobbling in clutches after the NDC had lost the 2016.



APJ was transfixed with utter dismay when Dr Tony Aidoo, a kingpin of the NDC revealed that, and I quote: “we are supposed to be social democrats and what do social democrats do? They consider policies and programmes that are to the benefit of the wider and larger majority of the populace……. I stopped attending NDC Congress as far back as 2000, because our congresses never extended to the discussions of policy and programmes”. This was published on Ghanaweb, 3rd October 2018.



The John Mahama led NDC was incompetent in government and still making uninspiring promises in opposition, no wonder stalwarts in the NDC like Dr Tony Aido, Mr Allottey Jacobs, fmr. National security co-director, General Nunu Mensah, Koku Anyidohu and the founder himself, Jerry John Rawlings have given up on the NDC.



When the so-called people’s manifesto becomes unattractive to the people, the only option left is to result in unnecessary provocative afterthoughts that further exposes Mahama’s incompetence.



In the face of this gross incompetence exhibited by the Mahama led NDC both in power and opposition, posterity will not forgive us if we fail to make Agenda-4more-4Nana a reality.



SECRETARY



Kwadwo Owusu





