General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Electoral Commission satisfied with progress of special voting

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is satisfied with the progress of the “Special Voting” exercise underway at 311 designated voting centres in all 275 constituencies across the country ahead of the December 7 General Election.



The Commission said initial reports collated nationwide indicated that voting at many polling stations started on time, logistics available on time and the exercise so far, been peaceful and smooth.



Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, the Deputy Chairman for the Electoral Commission in-charge of Corporate Services, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the Commission was happy that the Biometric Verification Devices (BVD), were working to satisfaction.



He said a BDV machine could verify between 50 to 65 persons within an hour, saying, “We are very happy about the turn of events now and we hope it will continue till the end. It is our conviction that it will be the same next week”.



Dr. Asare was full of praise for officials of the Commission for devising innovative ways to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.



A total of 12 presidential candidates are competing for the votes of 17,029,972 Ghanaians to be elected President of the State for the next four years.



They are Mr. Alfred Kwame Walker, an independent Candidate, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party, Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party and Former President John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress.



Others are; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party, Dr Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress, Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Conventions People’s Party.



The rest are; Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention.

