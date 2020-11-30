Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Election 2020: Electoral Commission parries criticisms it can’t declare results in 24 hours

Jean Mensa is EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has insisted that it can declare final results of the upcoming elections on December 7 within 24 hours, fending off criticisms that it will not be possible.



Addressing the press on Monday, November 30, 2020, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said if media houses have been able to declare results in less than 24 hours after polls close, the Commission can achieve a similar feat.



“We all know that our media houses have been able to present the results some 10 hours after the poll closes. So, if you’ve put in place systems to ensure that you’ll receive the results on time, why the panic?” she asked.



She said the EC would not be achieving anything when it has the results but refuses to release them.



“If the EC says it will declare the elections after one week, then we should be panicking. But if you’re bringing in efficiency and allaying the fears and suspicions of persons, I think that we should be commended and encouraged,” she said.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been vocal about its doubts in the EC’s promise to declare results by close of day on December 8, 2020.



Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, said last week the EC’s promise to declare the results of the 2020 elections within 24 hours is not realistic.



“They are creating unrealistic expectations and then when the day comes and by that time they are not able to announce the results, what will they do?” he asked at a press conference on November 25.



Jean Mensa, however, told pressmen on Monday, November 30 that declaring the results on time will diffuse elections-related tension in the country.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.



Eleven political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest the upcoming elections but the race will largely be between incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).









