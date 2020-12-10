General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Election 2020: Electoral Commission figures reflect precisely how citizens voted – CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO)

The results declared by Ghana’s Electoral Commission for the 2020 Presidential election has been rendered as accurate as it reflects on how citizens voted, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has said.



Addressing journalists on Thursday following the Electoral Commission’s declaration, CODEO said it observed the election by deploying 1,502 Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT).



“Given that the official result announced by the Electoral Commission for each candidate falls within their respective PVT estimated confidence ranges, CODEO can confidently confirm that its PVT estimates are consistent with the official presidential election results,” the group said.



“Not only do CODEO’s PVT estimates match the official results of the EC, but our Observers also reported that the two main parties (NDC and NPP) had party agents at over 99% of polling stations and that both NDC and NPP party agents also signed the official declaration of polls and were given copies of those documents.”



Acting Chairperson of CODEO, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu on his part explained observers who were deployed across the country on election day [December 7, 2020] used a nationally representative random sample of polling stations located in every region and constituency.



“CODEO appeals to Ghanaians to remain calm, law-abiding and allow the systems to work. CODEO further commends the maturity shown by Ghanaians throughout the voting, counting, and collating processes,” Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu said.



He added, “CODEO deeply regrets the isolated cases of violence at some polling stations and constituency collation centres, which led to the loss of lives. CODEO expresses its condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes the injured citizens a speedy recovery”.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366 percent in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had 12 candidates.



For the 2020 election results, the EC Chairperson added, “exclude that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018). The said election results are not ready because they are being contested. As such collation is not complete. The difference between the total number of votes between by the first and second candidates is 5 hundred and 15 thousand, 5 hundred and 24 votes (515,524)”.



“As a result, even if we added the 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018) to the results of the 2nd candidate, it would not change the outcome of the Presidential Election. Hence, our declaration of the 2020 results without that of Techiman South,” Jean Mensa explained.





