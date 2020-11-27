Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: Election is a big bonanza for the media - PRINPAG

File photo of a voting process

Vice President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), David Tamakloe, has said that elections provide the media with the opportunity to provide reliable content for the populace.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show, he describes the election period as a “bonanza” for all traditional media.



“As for the election, it is one big bonanza every four years for the media. When I say bonanza I mean the public relies on the media’s report and so you see there is a lot of expectation from the print media as well as other media platforms,” he said.



According to him, COVID-19 has slowed down their work.



But with the upcoming election, it is expected that they will play a major role in the election coverage.



“Print media is not so different when it comes to the expectation of the public or the public following the media. We are aware that there is a little shift these days. People are now going more into social media so a lot of people read their stories from social media but then you still can’t do away with the traditional media. Most of the traditional media these days are also using social media to propagate their stories. So there is still a lot of expectations from the traditional media generally,” he said.



The media has played a very important role in Ghana’s electoral processes in the past.



It is expected that as Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, the media will provide credible, reliable information that will develop Ghana’s democracy.









