Election 2020: EC to commence printing of voters register on Wednesday

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

Ghana’s electoral management body, the Electoral Commission will from Wednesday, November 4 commence printing of the final biometric voter register.



The development comes with almost a month to the general elections which is to be held on December 7, 2020.



According to the Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tettey told the Daily Graphic that the commission plans to make soft copies of the register to all registered political parties.



Though the commission had initially planned to commence printing from November 8, 2020, Samuel Tettey said, “We are set to start printing way ahead of this date”



For the various regions who will in turn receive hard copies of the final register, the deputy chairman of operations explained theirs will be done concurrently.



“As we finish the printing per region, we will begin to distribute,” Samuel Tettey added.



Meanwhile, the commission had earlier intended to take three weeks to print the provisional voters register but had to change it to seven days.



The EC’s rationale behind the change was because it purchased two additional Xerox printers to hasten the printing process.



Samuel Tettey assured that all registered political parties will be presented with hard copies of the final register with those of regions having theirs within 10 days from the commencement of printing.





