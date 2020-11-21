Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Election 2020: EC assures all is set for December 1 special voting

File photo of a soldier casting his ballot during a special voting exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said all is set for the successful conduct of the special voting on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Director of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor, has said the Commission has deployed a robust system to ensure that the exercise is smooth.



“All registered voters who are supposed to vote on that day must be ready with their voter’s ID and know the polling station they are supposed to go and cast their votes. We are going to go through the process just as how we will do on December 7.



“But the Commission is ready for the special voting. All the details have been given to the various stakeholders. If anyone doesn’t find the name on the list, then it means that you cannot cast your ballot on that day,” she told Citi News.



Special voting is reserved for voters who as a result of their duties on election day – December 7 – will be unable to vote at the polling stations where they registered.



Some 109,000 voters, including the media and members of the various security agencies, are expected to cast their ballot on December 1.



There had been concerns that many voters who are eligible for the Special Voting process cannot vote because though they submitted their names for the exercise, they were omitted from the special voting register.





