Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: EC Boss to brief Parliament today

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) will today, November 5, brief Parliament on the Commission's readiness to conduct the 2020 general election following requests by the House, prior the Election Day, December 7, 2020.



Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Wednesday told Members of Parliament, on the floor of the House, that the EC boss had been arranged to brief the House about their preparedness towards the elections.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has learned that it is likely the Ministers for National Security and Interior would also be invited to update the House on security arrangements put in place before and on Election Day.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu in a reaction said the EC's briefing was of the essence as the Commission had moved from a stage of registration, voter exhibition and it was in the process of printing ballot papers.



Mr Iddrisu called on the Minister of Interior to support the Minister of National Security on the deployment of the police ahead of voting.

