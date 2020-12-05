General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Election 2020: Don't sell your conscience for money – Peace Council chairman to youth

Diocesan Methodist Bishop for Accra and Greater Accra Reginal Chairman of the National Peace Council Rt. Rev. Samuel K. Osabutey, has urged young people to desist from violence before, during, and after the elections on December 7, 2020.



He said in an interview during the GAP 2020, organized by Youth In Focus, Ghana (YIFG) on the theme: ‘Standing In The GAP for Ghana Towards Peaceful Elections’ in collaboration with the Ghana Peace Council and Dr. Ebenezer Tetteh Ministries, in praises and worship for God to intervene in the country's peace in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.



Speaking, Rev Osabutey said poverty should not be the basis for the youth to be monetarily enticed to indulge in violent activities.



He said peace is expensive and that, young people should not sell their conscience due to poverty to cause mayhem in this year's election.



Convener for YIFG, Priscilla Mawusenam advised the youth to choose peace over violence and tolerate and respect each other’s opinion.

