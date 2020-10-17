Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Don’t be like Lots' wife - Adomako Baafi to Ghanaians

Former Director of Communications for NPP, Yaw Adomako Baafi

A story is told in the Holy Scriptures, Genesis 19:26 where Lots Wife looked back and became a pillar of salt.



Quoting this scripture, a former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has asked Ghanaians not to behave like Lots’ wife by voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)



He suggested that the opposition National Democratic Congress has no credibility to fulfill any of the promises they are making and that if Ghanaians vote for them, they will regret it.



Adomako Baafi who was speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said, "look at what we went through during dumsor; the NDC took us in a backward direction and if we want to continue moving forward we should vote for the NPP; remember that Lots’ wife turned into a pillar of salt because she turned to look back".

