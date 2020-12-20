Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Election 2020: Defeated MP reveals why he lost over 4,000 votes

Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Alexander Abban

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Alexander Abban, has for the first time spoken about his defeat in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections held on December 7.



He indicated that failure on both his part and that of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help construct the most sought for developmental project; construction of the Gomoa Highway led to his sack.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue Saturday, the legal practitioner said, it was obvious the NPP will lose the parliamentary seat to the NDC because the needs of the people had not been met.



He stated that the NDC was voted out in 2012 for the same reason with the people of Gomoa West hoping that the NPP will effect change. This reflected also in the voting pattern in the area in 2016, but these needs unfortunately remained unmet.



Mr Abban “I have sounded this very largely to my party…this is not the time to cry over spilt milk but at least it is indeed good to point it out so that next time we do proper targeting. In 2016 I won that seat with a little less than 2,000 votes but looking at the dynamics, the NPP was only a collateral beneficiary of the built-up anger against the NDC for unfulfilled promise on the Gomoa Highway.”



"If my colleagues will be bold to testify, every single forum that we had, sometimes with the president in attendance, I mention it so it was just like plucking defeat from the jaws of victory. We knew what we had to do which we didn’t do, simple!, " he stressed.



The MP furthered that he lost his seat with about 4,000 though President Akufo-Addo won the presidential race in his constituency.



He also said aside the failure to construct the Gomoa highway, he's trying to figure out what led to his abysmal performance on the election day.

