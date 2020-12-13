General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Election 2020: Contest results peacefully – Bishop Agyinasare advises Mahama

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has advised the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest the 2020 election results peacefully.



Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, 13 December 2020, the General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International further indicated that John Dramani Mahama should learn lessons from the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.



He congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the presidential poll and urged the candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Mahama, who is contesting the results, to do so “peacefully”.



“To His Excellency John Mahama who is contesting the presidential results, we pray you do it peacefully. In 2012 when a similar thing happened it was not easy in this country, also a number of people have already lost their lives,” Bishop Agyinasare said.



He also called for investigations into the shooting incident at Techiman that led to the death of two-party supporters.



“Nobody needs to die because of an election, we, therefore, condemn the use of firearms on unarmed civilians. We ask that proper investigations be conducted in the deaths of people who wanted to defend their votes because democracy is not a war,” he added.



Bishop Agyinasare noted, “We [Christians] must continue to pray for peace to prevail, may God help our homeland Ghana.”



The NDC has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) liaised with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to overturn results of the just-ended polls.



John Dramani Mahama, who led the party into the 2020 election at a press conference after the EC declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential race, described the elections as ‘flawed and fictionalised.’



He said data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana shows that he had won the 2020 Presidential Elections and that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.



He has since rejected the outcome of the elections.

