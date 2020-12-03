Religion of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Christians must promote Peace

Christians have been advised to promote peace before, during and after the December 7 elections

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Director of the Mount Moriah Prayer and Retreat Centre, has encouraged Christians to champion and promote peace at the December polls.



“Don’t engage in unnecessary arguments and quarrels because of the impending elections, when you see people arguing, just pray for them, don’t get involved and pray for peace.”



Rev. Ayim said this at the opening of a three-day prayer conference on the theme: “Our God is Able”



He said as Christians “we must be agents of peace our presence must quench any spirit of violence, especially in these times when the elections are very close.”



Rev. Ayim said “Whatever difficult situation you are faced with, there is an expiry date to it but God’s word concerning you does not have an expiry date, it will surely come to pass, trust Him.”



Dwelling on the book of Ephesians Chapter 3: 20, he said, Christians “should trust that God can do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power at work in us.”



The Mount Moriah Prayer and Retreat Centre at Danfa is the retreat Centre for the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church.

