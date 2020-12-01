General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Election 2020: Christians intercede for Ghana’s peace 6 days to polls

Religious groups that represent a large section of the Christian community in Ghana has held a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service for the December 7 general elections.



The Christian Council of Ghana’s (CCG) National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, which was held at the Perez Dome on Sunday, December 30, 2020, climaxed three-day national fasting and prayer for Ghana’s peace ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.



The theme for the event was "Seek Peace & Pursue It (Psalm 34:14),” and it brought together heads of some religious bodies in Ghana.



The Christian organisations that were represented at the event include the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference.



"Peace is a state of tranquillity. There cannot be prosperity in any country or region of our world without peace. Tranquillity produces stability, and stability produces creativity which produces productivity and leads to prosperity. A nation cannot prosper when there is war, conflict or unrest. That land will not go anywhere," the founder of Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, said.



The upcoming election next week is billed to be one of the fiercest in the 4th Republic as the immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama, hopes to unseat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Although 11 political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest the upcoming elections, the race will be between incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

