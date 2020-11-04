Regional News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

Election 2020: Businessman supports NDC campaign in Kumbungu

Mr. Tanko Musah has donated campaign materials and furniture to the NDC in Kumbungu

A businessman in the automobile industry, Mr Tanko Musah has donated campaign materials and furniture to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumbungu constituency of the Northern region ahead of the December polls.



Mr Musah presented two hundred (200) NDC branded T-shirts, one thousand pieces of posters and office furniture to support the campaign actives.



Speaking after the exercise on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020 Mr Musah said the gesture is aimed to support the parliamentary candidate for the area Dr Hamza Adam deliver victory for the party in the upcoming elections.



The Businessman explained that elections are won with logistics and that has informed his decision to support the party for victory.



“I came out to support the party and its parliamentary candidate because 80 per cent of developments in this community was done under NDC governments.



“Again, this where I come from and it serves as giving back to my community through the NDC to win the 2020 elections and through that, more development will come to the people,” Mr Musah stated.



Parliamentary candidate for Kumbungu, Dr Hamza Adam who received items expressed his profound gratitude to Mr Musah Tanko for the act of generosity.



He noted that the items came in at the right time with barely a month to the upcoming December polls.



Dr Hamza assures the materials will be out to good use to ensure the NDC wins the Kumbungu seat again with a wider margin.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.