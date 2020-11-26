General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Election 2020: Ballot box snatchers will be ‘roasted’ like Khebab – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has warned that any person who foolhardily snatches a ballot box on election day in his constituency will be dealt with ruthlessly.



According to him, he’s picked intelligence that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have planned to cause violence in the area to scare and prevent people from turning out in their numbers to vote on December 7.



But speaking on the sidelines of a fun games event in his constituency on Sunday, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who’s also the Minister of Education warned that any such move will be fiercely resisted.



“Our political opponent have planned to cause violence in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole. Just because it is said that Ashanti do not like violence our opponent want to take advantage of us. We don’t want any violence here in Kumasi, but if the dare comes with violence we’ll squarely meet them with violence. We vote to determine who rules us, if you think you’ve done well why do you want to cause violence.



“I urge party supporters not to go home after they vote but wait until the ballots are counted and the results declared before they go home. So that if someone comes and snatches a ballot box or cause violence, we turn that person into ‘chinchinga’ [khebab],” Hon. Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated.



Previous elections in Ghana have witnessed violence buy hired thugs with some of them snatching ballot boxes containing ballot papers yet to be counted.



Constitutionally mandated bodies such as the National Commission on Civic Education(NCCE) and other civil society groups continue to educate the public on the need for peaceful conduct of the December 7 general elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.