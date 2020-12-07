General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Ayawaso West Wuogon is ours – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare

Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare has said Ayawaso West Wuogon belongs to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to journalists after voting for herself and her husband by proxy, the former MP for the same constituency said “Ayawaso belongs to us” because the NPP government and its MPs that win the constituency, always do a good job for the constituents.



“That is why Ayawaso will always be for the NPP,” she said.



She urged the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote.



Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr John Dumelo, has asked the Electoral Commission to stop the voting process at GIMPA polling station 1 due to the unavailability of indelible ink to distinguish those who have already voted from those who have not.



“I am disappointed in the process,” the actor-turned-politician told the media, explaining: “We do not have indelible ink here and they are allowing the process to continue, which is wrong.”



“There should be indelible ink,” he insisted.



“I suggest that they stop the whole process and let them get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted or not,” he intimated.



Mr Dumelo is battling the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Alhassan, the incumbent, for the seat, which has been held by the NPP since 2000.



Today, about 17,027,971 eligible Ghanaian voters are expected to cast their ballot, as part of the process of electing a new President and 275 new Members of Parliament for a fresh four-year mandate.



There are 12 candidates vying for the presidency.



They include President Nana Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Mahama of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The others are Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP; Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM.



The rest are Mr David Apasera of the PNC and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.



Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker filed with Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.



Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.



For the 2020 election, the EC has created 38,622 polling stations across the country.



According to the election management body, that figure is some 10,000 polling stations more than those used in the 2016 polls.



The threshold is 749 voters per polling stations.



“It is important to note, however, that more than 70% of the polling stations have 500 voters or less,” EC Chair Jean Mensa told journalists on Sunday, 6 December 2020.



“We have reduced the threshold to minimise overcrowding and long queues,” she explained, adding: “We have no doubt that voters will enjoy a hassle-free and seamless experience at all polling stations across the country.”



The EC has trained some 240,000 field officials for the election.



It is using 74,800 brand new biometric verification devices in this election.

