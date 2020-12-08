Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: Ayawaso Central MP unhappy with jubilant NDC

Henry Quartey is the MP for Ayawaso Central constituency

Henry Quartey, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency, has said there is the need to tone down the excitement by all parties till the designated officials announce its results.



He said it is wrong for one’s opponent to misinform their jubilating supporters that he (Henry Quartey) had lost and has refused to sign the final results.



Mr Quartey indeed won the Parliamentary seat again for the third successive time after polling 33,003 votes against young and first-timer Abdul Rauf Tubazu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate who amassed 28,363.



Speaking to the media after this victory, he said “My only problem is the misinformation outside that the NDC Parliamentary candidate had won and I was refusing to sign.



“I’m disappointed in them. Right from the time I came here before 0100hrs, I was leading the race with about 4000 votes but I was waiting patiently to allow the Returning Officer to do what he has been mandated to do. The people here can attest that there was no recount here and there was no point I said I was not going to concede.”



The total valid votes cast was 62,284, with 649 rejected ballots, and 62, 933 total votes cast.



The constituency which has 187 polling stations in the area have a total of 82,782 voters on the final Voters Register.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.