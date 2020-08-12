Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Election 2020: Ashanti Regional NDC readies to 'battle' NPP

The huge green banner captures NDC flagbearer Mahama and his vice, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman

From all indications, the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is battle ready for an effective campaign for votes in the upcoming elections.



The Nana Kwasi Andrews, the NDC Regional chairman and his team, have branded the front view of the Ashanti Regional NDC office at Amakom with a huge banner to display their readiness for the polls.



The huge green banner has the beautiful pictures of the NDC 2020 presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang boldly on it.



It also has a bold inscription that reads “NDC Ashanti Congratulates John and Jane”. Significantly, the huge banner has also given the NDC Ashanti regional office a sublime look now.



Scores of NDC members that have seen the big banner on social media platforms such as facebook and WhatsApp, have heaped tons of praises on the NDC Ashanti Regional executives for a good job done.



They particularly lauded the NDC regional chairman, Nana Kwasi Andrews, for being a proactive leader. According to them, the banner is an indication that the NDC is ready for massive campaign.





