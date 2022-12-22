Election 2020: Apologize to EC, Judiciary - NPP to NDC

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has admonished the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to render an unqualified apology to the Judiciary and Ghanaians over recent revelations by the party's incumbent National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that the NDC had no concrete evidence when it went to the Supreme Court with their election petition.



The NDC challenged the legitimacy of the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner in the 2020 elections and President of Ghana.



A recent audio recording of Mr. Asiedu Nketia disclosed that the NDC had no evidence to back the claims.



"When we were doing the collation, the system you (Chairman Ofosu Ampofo) brought saying it is robust and strong, when we collated five Regions; we are told it has crashed. This is the truth. So, when we decided to go to court, we agreed to do manual collation. So, we gathered some people to collect the pink sheets and our Chairman sat on the Collation Committee that he will handle the collation. He went for some University people who did some shoddy work. When the time was up for me to stand in the dock, the results that they gave me if I use it to defend the case, I will be disgraced so we couldn't send those results to the court.



"They then said we should go to lawyer Tsikata. So we carried all the documents and presented them to lawyer Tsikata. These are things we shouldn't be saying publicly. When we gave them to him and in the next morning, after he had perused them, he replied us saying take back your grasscutter. If these are the things you are sending to the court, go and look for your lawyer because I can't do this work. This is why when we went to court and they said where are my results, I replied that I didn't bring any results. I believe you heard that; I don't know how to lie. I am saying if I become the Chairman, all this nonsense will not happen," General Mosquito said in the audio recording.



But the NPP, in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, says the NDC should apologize for what they termed as "unpatriotic and disgraceful conduct".



"...the Ghanaian public would bare us witness to audios and videos on circulation in which Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, admits the leadership of the Party knew they had lost the 2020 General Elections, yet, still went ahead to deceive their supporters and lie to the Ghanaian people that the election was rigged...The NPP had hoped that the NDC would have used the occasion of their Congress to render an unqualified apology to the nation's Judiciary and the people of Ghana for such unpatriotic and disgraceful conduct, which portends a great danger to our democracy and stability of our dear country," parts of the statement read.



