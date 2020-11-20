Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Election 2020: Amidu’s issue will not affect NPP’s chances - Major Oduro

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major Derrick Oduro

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major Derrick Oduro is of the view that the recent issue of Martin Amidu’s resignation and claims against the government will not affect the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances of winning the 2020 general elections.



According to him, Ghanaians have already made their choice of who will rule them come December 2020 and that is as a result of reflecting on what Government has done to improve lives.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “Ghanaians have made up their minds. Ghanaians do not make decisions on hearsay. Ghanaians have observed the good works of the NPP Government. The good living that the Government has provided the people of Ghana has helped them to make up their mind”.



Major Oduro was confident President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win another term because of his good works.



“There is a saying that the elections have taken place already. That is not to say we have gone to the polls and voted for the EC to declare results but what this means is that the people know who will win in the election. Nana Akufo-Addo will win in all areas of Ghana”, he added.



Mr. Martín Amidu, on Monday, November 16, 2020, tendered in his resignation in a letter addressed to the President where he stated among other things complaints of not receiving the needed support for his office to function.



The President, through his Secretary, Nana Bediatu Asante, responded to each claim made against him by Mr. Amidu.



In a letter addressed to Mr. Amidu and signed by Mr. Asante, the Presidency gave detailed timelines of the funds that were made available by the Government of Ghana to the OSP to ensure its smooth operation.





