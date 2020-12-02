Election 2020: 'Amewu is deceitful, full of lofty rhetorics' – Alavanyo NDC

General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Nestor Dodzi of the Alavanyo NDC addressing the program dubbed ‘Nyatefea’

The Alavanyo branch of the National Democratic Congress in the Hohoe constituency has called on residents to ignore claims being by the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, John Peter Amewu regarding certain development projects in the area.



At a program held at Alavanyo Kpeme on Monday, 30th November, 2020 dubbed ‘Nyatefea’ and on the theme: “Exposing the Deceptive Achievements of John Peter Amewu,” the NDC noted that the several projects being attributed to the Energy Minister as his achievement is a palpable falsehood.



According to the spokesperson for the group, Nestor Dodzi the claims are deceptive and are calculated to cajole residents into voting for him in the December 7th polls.



He said, “We in the NDC seek to redefine the discourse on national issues from the conventional arm-chair debate to a fact-driven discourse that measures the true state of affairs on the ground against the fallacious claims of the NPP. And so, in the spirit of evidence-based discourse, we have taken our time to fact check projects John Peter Amewu claims to have executed in Alavanyo traditional area in order to expose the deception behind these so-called achievements.”



Giving a background to the Tsatsadu micro-hydro project that was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo some two weeks ago, the group noted that it will be inappropriate to list the project as an achievement by John Peter Amewu since the processes leading to the execution of the project span the period of the Kuffour-Mahama and the Nana Addo administration.



“In fact, we have always maintained that processes leading to the micro-hydro plant at Alavanyo Abehenease, which was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo never started under his administration. This project has an MoU signed in 2005 by government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and International Network on Small Hydro Power of China to undertake studies to develop the existing small hydro potentials in the country.



“In 2016, and under President Mahama, the project which was being executed by the Bui Power Authority was reviewed leading to an upgrade in capacity from 30kW stand-alone system to 45kW grid-connection system. Again, in 2017, when President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of work, John Peter Amewu was at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and only became the Energy Minister in 2018. Hence, the claim that John Peter Amewu constructed the micro-hydropower plant is a palpable falsehood.”



The group further stated that claims that a 3-unit classroom block for the St. Mary’s school at Alavanyo Wudidi was built by John Peter Amewu among many other projects is another falsehood being propagated by the NPP.



The school building according to the group was done by an NGO, Manos Unidas.



With the December polls drawing closer, political activities in the Hohoe constituency are getting hotter as the NDC being led by Prof Margret Kwaku is struggling to retain a seat they have won since 1992 in a contest that has a well resourced John Peter Amewu, who is being touted for bringing so many development into the constituency since becoming a Minister under the Nana Addo led administration.

