Monday, 14 December 2020

Election 2020: Allow NDC to protest on streets, we’ll go to court when we have to – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has justified the street protests by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the results of the December 7 elections as announced by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).



He said demonstrations are not illegal therefore, the party cannot be criticised for resorting to that modus operandi to make its concerns known.



The former Deputy Minister of Education said the NDC will go to the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the elections if it has to do so.



His comments come on the heels of the main opposition party receiving flak from a cross section of the Ghanaian public for calling on its members to hit the streets to reject the poll results rather than resorting to the courts to address those grievances.



The Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama said the party will not accept the results of the polls because in their view, the elections management body manipulated the figures in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday December 14, Mr Ablakwa said “These are not unconstitutional. I hear a lot of commentaries on why NDC will not go to court.



“We will go to court when we have to but it is also peoples legitimate right to protest, to picket, to engage in civil disobedience.”



He said “As our flagbearer announced, there is a forensic audit team that is looking at all the pink sheets putting our case together for a possible change challenge at the Supreme Court if we have to go there.”













