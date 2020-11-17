Politics of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: All parties have been given copies of the register – EC

Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Commissioner, EC

All the political parties in Ghana have been given copies of the voters register to be used for the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr Bossman Asare, a Deputy Commissioner at the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.



He revealed this while debunking claims by some quarters that political parties have not yet received the register from the Electoral Commission a few weeks to the elections.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have questioned the elections management body for failing to make available the roll to the parties ahead of the polls.



But Dr Asare told TV3’s Roland Walker in an interview on Monday, November 16 that “The parties got the register about ten or eight days ago, the day the electoral commission appeared in parliament.



“All the parties have the registers, we have given the registers for the polling stations, constituencies,



Dr. Asare further noted that all the printing houses that are in charge of the ballot papers are credible.



“At all the printing centres the parties have their agents there. Aside that EC officials, security officers are also there and so the complaints are just one of those political caricatures that people want to champion,” he said.



He added “All the things we have to do, we have done them so we are expecting that come December 7, all our polling centres, all the materials they need, they will be to get everything, the commission is fully on course and we are set.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.