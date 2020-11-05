Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo will set another record - Kabila predicts

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has predicted a massive win for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 election.



In a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday, he said: "...2020 President Akufo-Addo is likely to set another record by being the first president seeking reelection to increase his percentage score in the second term instead of declining."





