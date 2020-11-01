General News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo will be retained - Kweku Baako projects

play videoKweku Baako Jnr. is Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

The Managing Editor of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has looked into his crystal ball once again and predicted victory for President Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming December 7 election.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest this year’s election and balloting has already been done.



The two major political parties in the country; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took the 1st and 2nd positions respectively.



Meanwhile, all 12 political parties are confident of emerging winners on December 7.



Speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako said: "Generally, the 2020 election will end well; the EC will declare the winner both parliamentary and presidential and looking inside the crystal ball, Akufo-Addo will be retained..."



