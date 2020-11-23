Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo deserves another term- NAPO

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh seen at an event organized by Faithful Patriots

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stated that good governance exhibited by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first term in political office deserves him another term.



He said the president has proven himself, considering the intervention programmes and policy implemented which have tremendously improved the socio-economic lives of the people, compared to the eight years rule under National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is seeking another four-term in Parliament said this as a special guest of honour during a one games organized by Faithful Patriots, a supporting group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti region.





The event which took place on Sunday, November 22, 2020, was in preparation towards the December 7, 2020, general elections and was also to show their appreciation to their MP for his tremendous developmental projects in the constituency.



It was also to promise their supports and votes to the NPP and the MP, who they described as “Adwumawura” literally meaning “King of Projects”



Dr. Opoku Prempeh, known as NAPO, who is also the Minister of Education posited, “under Nana Akufo Addo our children are going to secondary schools free, there are a lot of employments to the youth through NABCO, food security is also guaranteed under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Policy”.



“Under Mahama/NDC ruled they gave nothing but “dumsor”, teachers and nurses trainees’ allowances were cancelled, and employment in government institutions was halted because of bad governance. Let’s vote massively to the NPP to avoid going back to the days of economic hardships brought to us by the NDC,” he added.



The Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi, speaking as a guest, warning that “any attempts by individual or group of persons to disrupt the elections before, during and after, in this region would be dealt with heavy security personnel. If you have hired by anybody, please advise yourselves because we are ready for you.”



At the event, cash prices were given to winning teams in ludo, football, playing cards, snooker, sack racing among others.

