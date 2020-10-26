Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo appeals to electorate to vote for him based on his performance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to give him another four-year term in the December 7 polls based on his performance.



“We’re taking another step towards another extremely important objective of our country. That is to guarantee universal health coverage for every single Ghanaian. That we will have access to good quality healthcare for every single Ghanaian,” he said at the sod-cutting ceremony for a new 400-bed capacity regional hospital for Tema.



The new hospital which is expected to be completed in two years is part of a 160 million euro project, which also includes the Nkoranza general hospital in the Bono East Region and the reconstruction of the burnt Central Medical Stores at Tema.



The Tema Hospital when completed will boast of six operating rooms, an intensive care unit, a pharmacy and housing facilities for staff, among others.



Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, a deputy Health Minister who was present stated: “I am so excited because this particular project has been on the drawing board for over a decade. Nine years ago, when I was working here, I was told that very soon we will stop keeping our women on the corridor and that the hospital will come (sic). “Eight years of NDC administration, the hospital never arrived (sic). But today we are here to see the commencement of the project."





