General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo addresses nation tonight

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tonight at 8 pm address the nation ahead of tomorrow, Monday, December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The President is expected to encourage Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise in civility and in a peaceful manner.



A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.



Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm on election day.



In all, 12 candidates are contesting to be elected as President of Ghana.



They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).



The two main contenders Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama have signed a peace pact ahead of the polls.



The electoral commission has also promised to conduct a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.